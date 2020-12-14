Muere el escritor británico John Le Carré a los 89 años

LondresActualizado:
El legendario escritor británico John Le Carré, que se inspiró en sus propias vivencias como espía para crear algunas de las mejores obras de intriga de la literatura en el siglo XX, ha muerto a los 89 años por una neumonía, no relacionada con la covid-19, informaron este domingo su familia y su agente, Jonny Geller.
El hombre de cuya imaginación salieron personajes como el agente George Smiley, un icono de la Guerra Fría, falleció en la noche del sábado en el Royal Cornwall Hospital de Truro (suroeste de Inglaterra).
Le Carré deja un legado de libros en los que, desde la ficción, explicó como pocos las tensiones que atravesó el mundo durante la Guerra Fría en obras como El espía que surgió del frío o La Casa Rusia.
David John Cornwell, su verdadero nombre, consiguió que la novela de espías trascendiese el género y la elevó a niveles que nunca antes había conocido.
"Fue un gigante indiscutible de la literatura inglesa. Definió la era de la Guerra Fría y le dijo las verdades al poder sin miedo en las décadas siguientes", señaló Geller en el comunicado en el que anunció su fallecimiento.
Para el agente, fue El espía que surgió del frío, su tercer libro, el que le convirtió en 1963 en el más famoso escritor de novelas de espionaje.
"Lloramos profundamente su muerte", dijo por su parte en un comunicado la familia de Le Carré, que deja a su mujer, Jane, y cuatro hijos.
A comienzos de la década de 1950, el escritor comenzó a colaborar con los servicios secretos británicos hasta convertirse en miembro del MI5 (la inteligencia interior) en 1958, y dos años más tarde ingresó en el MI6 (espionaje exterior), que lo destinó a Alemania.
En 1964 debió abandonar los servicios tras ser revelada su identidad por el agente doble Kim Philby, tras lo cual decidió consagrarse plenamente a la escritura, que ya había comenzado en su etapa como espía.
