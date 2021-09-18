Estás leyendo: Muere Mario Camus, director de 'Los santos inocentes'

Muere Mario Camus, director de 'Los santos inocentes'

Mario Camus el día que recibió el Goya de honor.
El director de cine Mario Camus ha fallecido a los 86 en Santander, han informado a EFE fuentes familiares.

Mario Camus (Santander, 20-4-1935) dirigió, entre otras películas, La colmena y Los santos inocentes.

