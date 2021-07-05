Estás leyendo: Muere Raffaella Carrà a los 78 años

Muere Raffaella Carrà a los 78 años

Con su fallecimiento, Italia pierde uno de sus principales iconos de la década de los setenta y ochenta. Una mujer que tuvo a bien desarrollar parte de su carrera en nuestro país, como presentadora de múltiples programas de televisión.

La cantante y presentadora de televisión italiana Raffaella Carrà en una imagen de archivo del 10 de marzo de 2014.- Daniel Dal Zennaro EFE / EPA

La polifacética cantante italiana Raffaella Carrà (Bolonia, 1943), conocida por sus temas como A far l'amore comincia tu, Tanti Auguri o Caliente, caliente, ha fallecido a los 78 años, según informan medios italianos.

La noticia la ha dado el que fuera su pareja Sergio Japino, que ha señalado en un mensaje: "Raffaella nos ha dejado, nos ha dejado. Se ha ido a un mundo mejor, donde su humanidad, su inconfundible risa y su extraordinario talento brillarán para siempre", según las mismas informaciones.

