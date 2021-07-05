Estás leyendo: Las mejores canciones de Raffaella Carrà

Las mejores canciones de Raffaella Carrà

'Hay que venir al sur', 'Fiesta', 'Caliente, caliente', 'En el amor todo es empezar'... repasamos los temas más míticos de la cantante italiana.

La cantante Raffaella Carrà.
La cantante Raffaella Carrà. MATTEO BAZZI / EFE

madrid

La polifacética cantante italiana Raffaella Carrà, que ha fallecido este lunes a los 78 años de edad, encandiló a varias generaciones con sus bailables temas. Empezó su carrera musical de niña pero fue entre los años 70 y 80 cuando sus canciones resonaron internacionalmente. Repasamos algunas de las más míticas.

'Hay que venir al sur'

'Fiesta'

'Caliente, caliente'

'En el amor todo es empezar'

'Qué dolor'

'Tuca tuca'

