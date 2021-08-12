Mujeres cineastas lamentan que Johnny Depp sea premiado en el Festival de San Sebastián

La Junta Directiva de la Asociación de Mujeres Cineastas de los Medios Audiovisuales (CIMA) ha lamentado la decisión de la dirección del Festival de Cine de San Sebastián de otorgar el Premio Donostia 2021 al actor estadounidense Johnny Depp.

"Lo consideramos un error desde el punto de vista ético y lo decimos como cineastas, como mujeres y como ciudadanas de un país al que el Festival de Cine de San Sebastián representa en numerosos foros internacionales", ha manifestado la asociación que reúne a casi setecientas mujeres de la profesión. En este sentido, CIMA ha explicado que el Premio Donostia es un reconocimiento a toda una vida dedicada al cine y tiene un elemento de ejemplaridad. "Cuando se da este premio se dice al mundo entero: 'Estos son nuestros modelos, la gente que representa lo mejor de nuestra profesión'", ha añadido.

"Que San Sebastián se posicione de su lado cuando aún no lo ha hecho la justicia, es cuanto menos inoportuno e injustificable"

Según ha defendido la asociación, "desgraciadamente, Johnny Depp está inmerso en varios procesos judiciales que tienen su origen en las acusaciones de maltrato de su exesposa Amber Heard". "Que un festival de cine tan importante como San Sebastián se posicione de su lado cuando aún no lo ha hecho la justicia, es cuanto menos inoportuno e injustificable", ha defendido.

"¿Qué mensaje nos quiere dar esta dirección del Festival de San Sebastián que además ha firmado la Carta de Paridad que lo compromete a ser un festival que no discrimina a las mujeres? ¿Qué las acusaciones de una mujer no son creíbles? ¿Qué no importa lo que hagas en tu vida privada porque a los cineastas solo nos interesa lo que muestra la pantalla? ¿Qué el arte está por encima del bien y del mal? ¿O tal vez no es el arte sino la industria audiovisual y sus intereses económicos?", ha planteado.

La asociación cree que "ninguno de estos mensajes tiene la ejemplaridad" que le gustaría de un festival de su categoría. "Esperamos que los responsables del festival sean consecuentes con que el compromiso con la igualdad de las mujeres no se consigue con una firma sino con aquellas decisiones éticas que nos definen día a día", ha zanjado.