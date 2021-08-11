MADRID
Facebook ha restablecido este jueves la publicación del cartel de la nueva película de Pedro Almodóvar, Madres Paralelas, que había censurado porque aparecía un pezón en la imagen, y ha pedido disculpas por esta decisión.
"Hacemos excepciones para permitir la desnudez bajo ciertas circunstancias, que incluyen cuando es un claro contexto artístico. Por lo tanto, hemos restaurado las publicaciones que comparten el cartel de la película de Almodóvar en Instagram, y realmente lamentamos cualquier confusión causada", ha declarado la compañía a través de un comunicado.
Este texto ha sido compartido en sus redes sociales por el autor del cartel, Javier Jaén, que ha agradecido a quienes "han hecho posible" este cambio de opinión de Facebook "compartiendo el cartel". Del mismo modo, Jaén agradece a la productora de la película, 'El Deseo' y al propio Pedro Almodóvar por su "valentía", "integridad" y "libertad".
Esta película, protagonizada por Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, con la participación de habituales en su filmografía como Julieta Serrano y Rossy De Palma, abrirá la 78 edición del Festival de Cine de Venecia, que tendrá lugar del 1 al 11 de septiembre de 2021. En España se estrenará el próximo 10 de septiembre.
