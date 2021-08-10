Estás leyendo: El pezón del cartel de la última película de Almodóvar es ya un icono del año

Detalle del cartel de Madres Paralelas, de Pedro Almodóvar.
Detalle del cartel de Madres Paralelas, de Pedro Almodóvar. El Deseo

Nada más fácil —y arriesgado— que plantar cara a las decisiones algorítmicas de una red social con una imagen de un desnudo. Pedro Almodóvar y su próxima película lo han conseguido gracias al pezón lactante del cartel de 'Madres Paralelas'. El film se estrena en septiembre pero ya está en boca de todos.

El autor del cartel, Javier Jaén, colgó su obra en Instagram y enseguida la red social eliminó ese contenido, tal y como esperaba este conocido diseñador gráfico. No obstante, poco después lo volvió a subir a su cuenta y ahí sigue.

La mayor parte de los comentarios han sido de felicitaciones por la idea de plasmar ese pezón con una gota de leche materna enmarcado en un óvalo que recuerda, en conjunto, a un ojo que lagrimea sobre fondo rojo. Este juego metafórico tuvo mejor suerte en Twitter, en donde no sólo no se retiró, sino que las alabanzas han sido casi unánimes.

La película será la encargada de inaugurar el próximo Festival de Cine de Venecia, y cuenta con un reparto de lujo: Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Rossy de Palma y Julieta Serrano llevarán sobre sus hombros el peso de una historia intensa y llena de referencias a la familia y sus conflictos, la maternidad y los sentimientos contradictorios.

La historia arranca con dos futuras madres —una ilusionada, la otra asustada— que crean un vínculo intenso en el hospital poco antes de dar a luz. Recientemente se han podido ver imágenes de la película, un aperitivo para los más fanático del más internacional de los directores españoles.

