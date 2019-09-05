Las mujeres dan un paso adelante y brillan en Hollywood

Las mujeres tuvieron un año excepcional en películas de Hollywood y en la televisión durante el último año, alcanzando niveles récord en papeles protagonistas y ganando terreno en trabajos influyentes detrás de escena, como directoras o guionistas, según dos estudios publicados este miércoles.
Los éxitos de taquilla como Black Panther y Crazy Rich Asians también rompieron las barreras para personajes negros y asiáticos, lo que refleja el impulso por cambios más amplios en la industria del entretenimiento que fueron impulsados por el escándalo de conducta sexual inapropiada en 2017 en Hollywood y la reacción #OscarsSoWhite (OscarTanBlanco) hace cuatro años.
Treinta y nueve de las principales 100 películas de 2018 presentaron a una mujer en un papel protagónico o coprotagonista, por encima de 33 en 2017 y solo 20 en 2007, según un estudio de la Escuela Annenberg de Comunicaciones y Periodismo de la Universidad de California del Sur.
“En 2018 vimos a compañías tomar medidas para garantizar que ciertos grupos fueran incluidos en algunas de sus películas más notables”, dijo Stacy L. Smith, uno de los autores del estudio de Annenberg.
En televisión, los personajes femeninos representaron un récord de 45% de papeles con diálogo en comedias, diálogo y reality shows en televisión, cable y servicios de streaming, comparado con el 40% en la temporada televisiva de 2017-2018, dijo el Centro para el Estudio de las Mujeres en Cine y Televisión de la Universidad de San Diego.
Detrás de escena en la televisión, las mujeres representaron un récord de 31% de todos los creadores, directores, escritores, productores ejecutivos, editores y directores de fotografía.
