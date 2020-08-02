madridActualizado:
Como a tantos otros eventos culturales, la sombra de la cancelación planeaba este año sobre Festival Internacional de Música Piantón. La imposibilidad de celebrar conciertos presenciales en las calles y plazas del municipio asturiano a causa del coronavirus no ha sido obstáculo suficiente para un certamen que este verano cumple su primera década.
La pandemia ha obligado a sus organizadores a reinventarse. En esta ocasión los escenarios se trasladarán a las redes y Piantón 20 se convertirá en Piantón 'dospuntocero', un panfestival en el que todos los amantes de la música podrán seguir las actuaciones programadas desde cualquier parte del mundo a través de Internet.
Desde esta plataforma digital, los melómanos tendrán la posibilidad de asistir virtualmente a un evento que en esta ocasión tendrá carácter familiar y contará con las actuaciones de numerosos grupos que han sido importantes en los diez años de historia de este festival. Entre los más destacados, el público podrá disfrutar de los Bonanomi -impulsores del festival-, la flautista Maelle Baillif, el acordeonista Alejandro Ares o la cellista Virginia del Cura, entre otros muchos.
También contarán con espacio propio las hermanas Sorozábal, Irene y Nerea, que ya inauguraron la primera edición del Festival en 2011, y los duos Giesta, integrado por Irene y Joana Guiné (las dos flauta de pico y voz), y Vàray/Sorozábal, en este caso con Nerea al cello y Balint Bàray al violín.
Todos estos conciertos podrán seguirse en directo del 3 al 7 de agosto, a partir de las 23:00 horas, en la página de Facebook del Festival, o bien a través de Youtube, acompañados de comentarios de los organizadores, Elena Montaña e Íñigo Guibert. Un festival único que se reinventa para la era postcovid.
