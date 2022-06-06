Estás leyendo: Penélope Cruz, Premio Nacional de Cinematografía 2022

Así lo ha confirmado el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte a través de un comunicado.

La actriz Penélope Cruz en la última gala de los Premios Oscar.
La actriz Penélope Cruz en la última gala de los Premios Oscar. KEVIN SULLIVAN / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO

madrid

Actualizado:

La actriz Penélope Cruz ha sido distinguida con el Premio Nacional de Cinematografía 2022, según ha informado este lunes el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte a través de un comunicado.

(Habrá ampliación)

