La ONG fundada en 1993 para ayudar a la erradicación de la pobreza en África subsahariana, a través de la educación de las niñas y mujeres jóvenes más vulnerables, recibe el sexto galardón de los ocho que concede cada año la Fundación.

Imagen publicitaria de la ONG galardonada con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de Cooperación al Desarrollo. Premio Princesa de Asturias

Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), una ONG fundada en 1993 para ayudar a la erradicación de la pobreza en África subsahariana a través de la educación de las niñas y mujeres jóvenes más vulnerables, ha obtenido este miércoles el Premio Princesa de Asturias de Cooperación Internacional 2021, al que optaban 29 candidaturas de 16 nacionalidades distintas.

CAMFED (Campaña por la Educación Femenina) es un movimiento panafricano que apoya la educación de las niñas en más de 6.700 escuelas asociadas de Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania y Malawi y que desde su fundación ha ayudado a más de 5 millones de niños a ir a la escuela.

El de Cooperación es el sexto galardón en fallarse de los ocho que concede anualmente la Fundación Princesa de Asturias tras los otorgados al escritor francés Emmanuel Carrère (Letras); a la artista serbia Marina Abramovic (Artes); a la periodista y escritora estadounidense Gloria Steinem (Comunicación y Humanidades); al economista indio Amartya Sen (Ciencias Sociales) y a la nadadora paralímpica española Teresa Perales (Deportes).

