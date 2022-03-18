Estás leyendo: ¿Cuáles son tus candidaturas favoritas de los Oscar 2022?

Público
Público

Quiniela Premios Oscar 2022 ¿Cuáles son tus candidaturas favoritas de los Oscar 2022?

Las películas El poder del perro (12), Dune (10), Belfast (7) y West Side Story (7) han recibido el mayor número de nominaciones en los premios de cine de EEUU, un año en el que la presencia española destaca con Penélope Cruz y Javier Bardem, nominados a mejor actriz y actor, respectivamente.

16/03/2022 - De izquierda a derecha y de arriba a abajo, carteles de las películas 'El poder del perro', 'Dune', 'Belfast', 'West Side Story' y 'El método Williams', favoritas para los Premios Oscars 2022.
De izquierda a derecha y de arriba a abajo, carteles de las películas 'El poder del perro', 'Dune', 'Belfast', 'West Side Story' y 'El método Williams', favoritas para los Premios Oscar 2022. PÚBLICO

Madrid

Actualizado:

El poder del perro, Dune, Belfast, West Side Story y El método Williams, favoritas para los Premios Oscar 2022. La presencia española destaca con Penélope Cruz y Javier Bardem, nominados a mejor actriz y actor, respectivamente, y con las dos nominaciones de Madres Paralelas de Pedro Almodóvar. ¿Cuáles son tus favoritas?

Etiquetas

selección público