madridActualizado:
La soprano Pilar Jurado no seguirá presidiendo la Sociedad General de Autores y Editores (SGAE), cargo que asumió en febrero del pasado año, tras no superar una moción de censura que ha sumado 22 votos del total de los 35 integrantes que conforman la Junta Directiva de la entidad.
Este ha sido el resultado de la votación de la junta directiva extraordinaria celebrada telemáticamente esta tarde tras la solicitud de esta moción de censura, que fue presentada por 22 de sus 35 miembros y se convocó con este único punto del orden del día ante lo que consideran una falta de transparencia "como jamás se ha visto" en la entidad, según han informado fuentes de la junta directiva.
La reunión había sido convocada por el secretario general de la entidad, Eduardo Ezpondaburu, ante las protestas de parte de la dirección por el reciente nombramiento de Clifton Jerome Williams López como subdirector general de la SGAE y de Enrique Soria García-Ramos como director económico financiero de la entidad.
"Somos conscientes de que estos nombramientos nos perjudican ante el Ministerio y ante la Confederación Internacional de Sociedades de Autores y Compositores (CISAC)", apuntan estos integrantes.
