Con el tema J'imagine, la joven francesa Valentina ha sido la ganadora del concurso.

Cartel del Festival de Eurovisión Junior 2020. Leszek Szymanski / EFE

La cantante sevillana Soleá ha logrado la tercera posición en el Festival de Eurovisión Junior 2020, que se ha celebrado este domingo desde Varsovia (Polonia). Su canción, Palante, ha conseguido un total de 133 puntos del jurado profesional (60) y televoto (73), entre doce países a concurso.

Soleá ha acaparado 133 puntos en las votaciones y repite así la posición obtenida el año pasado por Melani en este programa en el que el país suele tener más éxito que en la versión adulta y en el que despuntaron por primera vez talentos nacionales como Antonio José, Dani Fernández o María Isabel, la única ganadora hasta el momento.

Para salvar Eurovisión Junior de la pandemia de la covid-19, sus organizadores han llevado a cabo un planteamiento nuevo con todas las actuaciones de los participantes grabadas en sus propios países de origen y un escenario central en Varsovia en directo desde el que los presentadores han dado paso a cada una de las actuaciones y han llevado a cabo el clásico recuento final de votos.

