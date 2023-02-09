Newsletters

Premios Goya ¿Cuáles son tus candidaturas favoritas de los Goya 2023?

Las películas 'As bestas', 'Modelo 77', 'Alcarrás' y 'Cinco lobitos' parten como favoritas en la ceremonia de entrega de los premios del cine español.

De izquierda a derecha y de arriba a abajo, momentos de las películas 'Alcarràs', 'As bestas', 'La maternal', 'Cinco lobitos' y 'Modelo 77', favoritas para los Premios Goya 2023.
De izquierda a derecha y de arriba a abajo, momentos de las películas 'Alcarràs', 'As bestas', 'La maternal', 'Cinco lobitos' y 'Modelo 77', favoritas para los Premios Goya 2023.

As bestas de Rodrigo Sorogoyen y Modelo 77 de Alberto Rodríguez parten como favoritas con 17 y 16 nominaciones. Les siguen Alcarrás de Carla Simón y Cinco lobitos de Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, con 11 nominaciones. Destaca entre las nominadas La maternal de Pilar Palomero, en 3 categorías. ¿Cuáles son tus candidatas favoritas?

