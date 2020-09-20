madrid
El Teatro Real de Madrid ha suspendido este domingo una función de la ópera Un ballo in maschera, la obra de Giuseppe Verdi, tras las quejas de varios de los asistentes por falta de distancia de seguridad entre las butacas del público.
La obra, cuyo inicio estaba previsto sobre las 20.00 horas, se suspendió tras las protestas de los espectadores, situados en su mayoría en la parte de arriba del teatro, que consideraban que no se seguían las correspondientes medidas sanitarias para frenar la propagación de la pandemia.
En un primer momento, la obra se intentó reanudar hasta en dos ocasiones y se llegó a interpretar la obertura de la ópera y el principio del primer acto. Finalmente, la función se suspendió definitivamente.
Tal y como explicó el director general del coliseo madrileño, Ignacio García-Belenguer, en la presentación previa de la obra, en las funciones el coro cuenta con una distancia de 1,5 metros de seguridad y hay un entreacto de 30 minutos.
Además, el aforo máximo es del 65% (en torno a 1.200 butacas), pese a que la ley permite un 75%. "La finalidad de todas estas medidas es que la gente se sienta cómoda", añadió entonces García-Belenguer.
