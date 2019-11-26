Público
La vaselina es buena en quemaduras, la orina  en las picaduras y otros 48 mitos sobre salud

Esther Samper, médica y divulgadora, repasa en 'Si escuece, cura. 50 malas prácticas de salud al descubierto', los falsos mitos que se han perpetuado sobre salud y que abundan en la vida cotidiana. 

'Si escuece, cura. 50 malas prácticas de salud al descubierto' (Ed. Cálamo).

Los mitos sobre salud están instalados en nuestra vida cotidiana y ni los profesionales sanitarios están libres de ellos. En el mejor de los casos, llevan a prácticas sanitarias erróneas que no sirven para nada y, en el peor, pueden poner en riesgo la salud o incluso nuestra vida. Ya sea en primeros auxilios como en nutrición, farmacia, bebés y niños o higiene, ningún ámbito está libre de la desinformación asentada en la tradición, la costumbre o en el interés económico de diversas empresas.

El libro Si escuece, cura. 50 malas prácticas de salud al descubierto (Ed. Cálamo), a cargo de la médica y divulgadora Esther Samper, tiene como objetivo prepararte contra estas falsas creencias, al desmontarlas sin contemplaciones. Hablamos de prácticas sanitarias, la mayoría rutinarias, que un buen porcentaje de la población (aun con un buen nivel general de alfabetización) hace mal por simple desconocimiento.

El foco de este texto reside en informar sobre muchos de estos sabotajes involuntarios sobre tu propia salud o la de los demás. Falsos mitos como el que aconseja levantar la cabeza cuando te sangra la nariz, el que recomienda beber una copita de vino cada día o las milagrosas pócimas contra la resaca. Un sinfín de prácticas heredadas y que este libro pone en entredicho.

Como animales de costumbres que somos no siempre es fácil erradicar estas malas costumbres basadas en la tradición porque se suele asumir, erróneamente, que esta razón es una justificación por sí misma. Samper aborda cada uno de estos falsos mitos con el rigor de la ciencia. De hecho, se sirve de ella para evidenciar hasta qué punto los seres humanos hemos hecho verdaderas barbaridades en primeros auxilios durante mucho tiempo.

