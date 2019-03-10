La boxeadora española Joana Pastrana vence por decisión unánime (99-91, 99-91 y 100-90) a la mexicana Ana 'La Bronca' Arrazaola en la Ciudad Deportiva Navafría de Moralzarzal (Madrid), que rozó el lleno, en su segunda defensa exitosa del titulo mundial del peso mínimo de la Federación Internacional de Boxeo.
Con sus tres títulos mundiales Pastrana es solo superada por Javier Castillejo el campeón español de boxeo con más entorchados internacionales (cinco).
Pastrana dominó la contienda de esta noche al hacer valer su envergadura y control de la distancia pese a que 'La Bronca' trató cercarla en las cuerdas con varias manos poderosas sin éxito.
La madrileña cuenta sus ultimas ocho peleas por victorias desde que perdiese a los puntos hace dos años con la alemana Tina Rupprecht. En el previo a la cita estelar, el albano, residente en Alemania, Ferik Keta venció al argentino Emilio Zarate por la vía rápida en el quinto asalto.
Keta continúa invicto, con 12 victorias en su haber y Zarate encadena su tercera derrota consecutiva y segunda por 'KO' técnico. En peso pluma, nulo entre el nicaraguense Sergio 'Torito' González y el español Mustafa Gueye, en un combate en el que la altura del canario - un metro ochenta centímetros- no fue una traba para 'Torito' durante los seis asaltos que duró la contienda.
En la primera pelea profesional de la noche, en la categoría de peso medio, el español Kike Celís cayó por 'KO' técnico en el primer asalto ante el colombiano Diego Jair Ramírez en el que fue su primer combate tras cuatro años de inactividad.
