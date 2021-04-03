La colegiada Porras Ayuso será hoy la primera mujer en formar parte del trío arbitral de una final de la Copa del Rey: "Ojalá llegue el día en que no sea noticia"

Actualizado:
La árbitra Guadalupe Porras Ayuso ejercerá este sábado como asistente en la final de Copa del Rey y se ha mostrado convencida de que "llegará el día en el que deje de ser noticia" actuaciones como la suya y ha mostrado sus "sensaciones muy buenas" de cara al duelo entre Athletic Club y Real Sociedad.
A un día de la final de Copa en Sevilla, el trío arbitral realizó una novedosa comparecencia ante la prensa y tuvieron la oportunidad de hablar el árbitro principal Xavier Estrada Fernández y sus asistentes, Roberto Alonso Fernández y Guadalupe Porras Ayuso, quien mostró su deseo de que "ojalá llegue el día en que no sea noticia el hecho de que haya una mujer haciendo su trabajo y que no se hagan distinciones por ser hombre o mujer para estar aquí".
"Espero que llegue ese día en el que no nos paremos a mirar quién está en la banda y lo juzguemos solo por lo que hace. Yo trabajo de la misma manera que mis compañeros y estoy aquí por hacer lo mismo sin distinción de sexo. Llegará el día en el que esto deje ser noticia", vaticinó la árbitra.
Además, Porras dijo tener "sensaciones muy buenas" de cara a la final. "A todo el mundo le gusta llegar a esta clase de partidos. Solo espero que mañana sigan saliendo las cosas como las venimos haciendo hasta ahora y va a ser un día muy especial", reconoció la exmilitar. "Todos esos años que estuve como militar me sirvieron para adquirir muchos valores que hoy en día tengo. Esa etapa me aportó muchísimo como el valor de la disciplina", rememoró.
Primera árbitra española en participar una competición internacional masculina
Ya en octubre, Porras Ayuso se convirtió, en el partido de Liga Europa entre el LASK y el Ludogorest, en la primera árbitra española en participar una competición internacional masculina.
"Siento mucha satisfacción", reconoció Porras Ayuso, internacional desde 2014, en declaraciones a la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF). "Poder ir a esta competición masculina supone un objetivo más en mi carrera. Lo afronto con muchas ganas y con la misma ilusión con la que vengo trabajando. Es una experiencia nueva", añadió.
