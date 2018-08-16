EEUU acogerá partidos oficiales de la Liga española

Estados Unidos podrá acoger partidos oficiales de la Liga española de fútbol tras el acuerdo alcanzado por LaLiga y la multinacional estadounidense Relevent que pretende impulsar el desarrollo de este deporte en Estados Unidos y Canadá.
La patronal del fútbol español hizo pública este jueves la creación de LaLiga North América, una filial conjunta a quince años y participada al cincuenta por ciento por ambas partes, que entre sus objetivos incluye "la disputa de un partido de la temporada oficial en Estados Unidos, el primero que se jugará fuera de Europa".
"Estamos volcados en fomentar la pasión por el fútbol en todo el mundo. Este revolucionario acuerdo sin duda dará un impulso fundamental a la popularidad de este hermoso deporte en Estados Unidos y Canadá", destacó el presidente de LaLiga, Javier Tebas.
(Habrá ampliación)
