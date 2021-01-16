Estás leyendo: Fallece el alpinista Sergi Mingote tras una caída en el descenso del K2

Fallece el alpinista Sergi Mingote tras una caída en el descenso del K2

Mingote fue alcalde por el PSC de su pueblo, el Parets del Vallès, entre 2011 y 2015.

Imagen de Sergi Mingote publica en sus redes sociales durante una escalada en el K2.
Imagen de Sergi Mingote publica en sus redes sociales durante una escalada en el K2. Twitter

europa press

El alpinista español Sergi Mingote, de 49 años, ha fallecido tras sufrir una caída durante su descenso del K2, ha confirmado este sábado el Ministro de Sanidad y amigo personal, Salvador Illa. El K2 pertenece a la cordillera del Karakórum, en el sistema de los Himalayas.

"Consternado por la noticia del accidente que ha acabado con la vida de un magnífico deportista, exalcalde socialista de Parets y amigo personal. Un abrazo y todo mi cariño a la familia y amigos de Sergi Mingote", escribió Illa en su cuenta oficial de la red social Twitter.

El alpinista de Parets del Vallès, pueblo del que fue alcalde por el PSC entre 2011 y 2015, sufrió una grave caída durante su bajada del campo 1 al campo base avanzado y precisaba asistencia. Sin embargo, a pesar de ponerse en marcha un dispositivo de evacuación, no se ha podido hacer nada por salvar su vida.

El catalán, con 11 ochomiles, lideraba la expedición de la agencia nepalí Seven Summit Treks para coronar el K2, de 8.611 metros y una de las montañas más peligrosas del planeta, en invierno. A pesar de todo, no logró hacer cumbre e hizo noche en el campo 3 junto al chileno Juan Pablo Mohr.

