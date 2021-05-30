Fallece el piloto de Moto3 Jason Dupasquier tras caerse durante una prueba de clasificación

Actualizado:
El piloto suizo Jason Dupasquier (KTM), de 19 años, ha fallecido como consecuencia de las graves lesiones que se produjo en la caída que sufrió en el último minuto de la sesión de clasificación para el Gran Premio de Italia de Moto3 en el circuito de Mugello y en la que se vieron involucrados el japonés Ayumu Sasaki (KTM) y el español Jeremy Alcoba (Honda).
El suizo Dupasquier perdió el control de su moto a la salida de la curva nueve, conocida como Arrabbiata 2, con la mala suerte de que fue por el suelo hacia el interior del asfalto, en donde Sasaki no pudo evitar embestirlo y Alcoba llegó a tocar las piernas del piloto suizo, que quedó tendido inerte en el suelo.
El equipo médico de intervención inmediata se trasladó al lugar del accidente para intentar estabilizar al herido, una operación que duró más de media hora y en la que intervino el helicóptero sanitario, que despegó de su emplazamiento habitual para aterrizar justo en el punto del percance, desde donde las asistencias médicas introdujeron al piloto para ser trasladado de urgencia al Hospital de Florencia.
Las primeras noticias sobre su estado hablaban de un edema cerebral y un fuerte traumatismo torácico, según confirmó el responsable médico de la Federación Internacional de Motociclismo (FIM), el italiano Giancarlo di Filippo.
"Ha sido trasladado al hospital de forma hemodinámicamente estable y esperaremos a recibir más información del hospital. Por el momento sabemos que está en un estado muy grave", señalaba di Filippo sobre el estado de salud del piloto, que al final no se ha podido sobreponer a las heridas.
