El FC Barcelona y Messi emprenderán acciones legales contra 'El Mundo' por una noticia sobre el sueldo del argentino

El rotativo ha publicado este domingo una información en la que asegura que el salario que percibe el jugador y estrella del club es 555.237.619 euros brutos.

Imagen de archivo de Leo Messi.
Imagen de archivo de Leo Messi. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

efe / público

Tanto el FC Barcelona como su capitán y principal estrella Leo Messi, emprenderán acciones legales contra el diario El Mundo por las informaciones en las que se publica el salario del jugador argentino

Por su parte, el equipo catalán niega "categóricamente" que haya filtrado el contrato de Leo Messi, y anuncia acciones legales contra el citado periódico por "los perjuicios que le puedan causar" esta publicación.

Mediante un comunicado, el club azulgrana lamenta que el contrato "haya trascendido públicamente", ya que se trata de "un documento de ámbito exclusivamente privado" y que se rige por el principio de "la confidencialidad entre las partes".

Además, el club azulgrana expresa su "apoyo absoluto" a Lionel Messi, "especialmente ante cualquier intento de desprestigiar su imagen y de deteriorar su relación con la entidad donde se ha formado deportivamente, hasta convertirse en el mejor jugador de la historia del fútbol".

Según pudo saber EFE de fuentes próximas al entorno del jugador, los abogados de Messi trabajan "en una querella contra El Mundo por la publicación del contrato" y están estudiando "implicar a quienes desde el seno del club tuvieran acceso a dicho contrato y pudieran haberlo filtrado".

Esto supondría señalar tanto a los miembros de la anterior junta directiva, presidida por Josep Maria Bartomeu, como al presidente de la junta Gestora, Carles Tusquets, o al CEO de la entidad, Óscar Grau.

Según la información publicada el contrato del futbolista argentino Lionel Messi con el FC Barcelona asciende a 555.237.619 euros brutos, a cobrar en cuatro temporadas –entre la 2017/2018 y la que está en curso– hasta su vencimiento, el próximo 30 de junio, lo que lo convierte en el "contrato más caro de la historia del deporte".

