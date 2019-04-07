El entrenador del Sevilla, Joaquín Caparrós, anunció este domingo, a la conclusión del partido que su equipo ganó en Valladolid (0-2), que padece una leucemia pero que esta enfermedad no necesita tratamiento ni le impide seguir con su trabajo.

El técnico utrerano, que cumple su cuarto partido en el Sevilla tras la destitución de Pablo Machín, señaló en la sala de prensa del estadio José Zorrilla que se le ha diagnosticado esta enfermedad pero que se le ha detectado a tiempo y que ha querido anunciarlo para evitar "más comentarios".

Caparrós resaltó que se le nota "en la cara" que está "feliz" y que quiere "transmitir" a todos los que les quieren que va a "dar mucha guerra".

Aseguró que quería aclarar este tema para evitar más rumores y declaró: "Me hierve la sangre roja y se ha picado la roja con la blanca. Me han diagnosticado leucemia, pero no me impide entrenar. Me han cogido a tiempo, estoy feliz y voy a dar aún mucha guerra", concluyó.

Sobre el partido ante el Valladolid Caparrós explicó que el vestuario está "feliz" por meterse en la pelea por la 'Champions', "dejar la portería a cero y llevarse los tres puntos", tras ir "de menos a más" ante un Valladolid que les "sorprendió al principio" y al que han sabido "adaptarse".