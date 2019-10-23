La Agencia Tributaria ha impuesto una multa de un millón de euros al capitán del Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, por irregularidades en la tributación de sus derechos de imagen, según publica el diario El Mundo.
Según un acta levantada por Hacienda correspondiente a los ejercicios de 2012, 2013 y 2014 de Sergio Ramos, éste utilizó una sociedad de su propiedad, Sermos 32, S.L., para ceder sus ingresos publicitarios y pagar menos impuestos de manera irregular. Del 45% correspondiente, al 25% que abonó como sociedad.
Según informa El Mundo, Sergio Ramos ya ha abonado 500.000 euros de la multa por la vía administrativa, que corresponde a la cuota defraudada, la sanción y los intereses, y ha interpuesto un recurso a la sanción en el que argumenta que siempre ha cumplido con los criterios de tributación que le fijó la Agencia Tributaria en una inspección anterior a la que fue sometido, por lo que confía en que se anule la sanción y le sea devuelta la cantidad pagada.
