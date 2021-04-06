Estás leyendo: El Hertha Berlín cesa a uno de sus técnicos por homofobia y xenofobia

El Hertha Berlín cesa a uno de sus técnicos por homofobia y xenofobia

Zsolt Petry dijo en declaraciones a una entrevista no entender que se apoye "a homosexuales, travestidos y gente con esas identidades sexuales". 

Vista general del campo Olympiastadion. Foto de archivo.
Vista general del campo Olympiastadion. Foto de archivo. AFP7 / Europa Press

BERLÍN

Actualizado:

El Hertha Berlín comunicó este martes la destitución de uno de sus técnicos, Zsolt Petry, encargado de los porteros, a raíz de unas declaraciones suyas homófobas y xenófobas a un medio de su país, Hungría. 

Fuentes de ese club de la Bundesliga comunicaron su decisión este martes, tras conocerse los comentarios del técnico al diario Magyar Nemzet, afín al gobierno del ultranacionalista Viktor Orbán. 

Petry criticó ahí a su compatriota Peter Gulacsi, del Leipzig, por estar a las órdenes de un equipo que, según él, respalda el matrimonio homosexual. "No entiendo cómo puede apoyar a homosexuales, travestidos y gente con esas identidades sexuales", afirmó.

Asimismo expresó su malestar hacia una Europa que "moralmente ha caído muy bajo" y donde, según él, "se te acusa de inmediato de racista si no te parece bien que la inmigración haya traído a Europa tantos horribles criminales." 

Petry, de 54 años, está a las órdenes del Hertha desde 2015. En un comunicado, en medio del revuelo causado, lamentó esas declaraciones y dijo no ser ni homófobo ni racista. 

