Inspección de Trabajo estima la denuncia de las jugadoras del Rayo Vallecano contra el club

Las futbolistas y el cuerpo técnico no estaban dados de alta en la Seguridad Social al comienzo de la temporada. Las deportistas reclaman regular su situación laboral y que se cumpla la ley para igualdad efectiva de mujeres y hombres.

29/09/2021 Rayo Vallecano Femenino en un partido contra el Sporting de Hueva.
Rayo Vallecano Femenino en un partido contra el Sporting de Hueva. AFP7 / Europa Press

La Inspección de Trabajo y de la Seguridad Social de Madrid (ITSS) ha estimado la denuncia que las jugadoras del Rayo Vallecano presentaron, a través de la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles (AFE), contra el club por no estar dadas de alta en la Seguridad Social al empezar la temporada

Las jugadoras comenzaron a recibir a partir del pasado viernes la certificación de la ITSS sobre la regulación de su situación tras la denuncia por fraude a la Seguridad Social que presentaron a mediados de agosto. 

La Inspección de Trabajo inició una investigación el pasado 23 de agosto, cuando AFE denunció la situación de las futbolistas, así como del cuerpo técnico, que llevaban entrenando al equipo y participando en amistosos desde el día 2 del mismo mes. 

La denuncia, que adjuntaba contratos de las futbolistas, reclamaba el requerimiento al Rayo Vallecano para regular la situación laboral de las jugadoras y el cuerpo técnico, de acuerdo a lo establecido en la legislación laboral y al convenio colectivo del fútbol femenino. 

También solicitaban que se procediera a girar comunicación a la TGSS a efectos de alta de oficio, realizando las actuaciones de liquidación de cuotas de seguridad social que procedan y requiriendo la regularización de las condiciones salariales de las afectadas e imponiendo las sanciones correspondientes a las actuaciones descritas. 

La denuncia de AFE, además, aludía al incumplimiento de la ley para la igualdad efectiva de mujeres y hombres, así como la normativa europea sobre la materia, ante la diferencia de trato recibido por las jugadoras de la liga profesional femenina en relación a la primera plantilla masculina, que puede constituir una discriminación por razón de sexo.

