Un judoca argelino renuncia a los Juegos de Tokio para no enfrentarse contra un israelí

MadridActualizado:
Fethi Nourine, judoca argelino, ha renunciado a competir en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2012 para no tener que combatir contra un oponente israelí, como anunció en la televisión de su país este jueves.
Mohamed Abdalrasool, de Sudán, era su rival en la primera ronda, pero en segunda aparecía el israelí Tohar Butbul, informa AP.
Nourine, al caer en la misma parte del cuadro que el judoca israelí, justificó su renuncia así: "No reconoceremos la bandera israelí y no nos mancharemos las manos con ella".
Nourine ya tomó la misma decisión en el Mundial de 2019, curiosamente también en Tokio. "Hemos trabajado duro para clasificarnos para los Juegos, pero la causa palestina es más grande que todo eso", dijo. Algunos judocas de Irán actuaron de la misma manera, generando una gran controversia.
