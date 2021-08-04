madrid
Los regatistas Jordi Xammar y Nicolás Rodríguez han logrado la medalla de bronce en la categoría de 470 de vela en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020, finalizando quintos en la Medal Race (regatas por las medallas) y defendiendo la tercera plaza en el cómputo global de regatas, según informa Europa Press.
En Enoshina, sede de la vela, los regatistas españoles defendieron bien la tercera plaza, con Nueva Zelanda peleando desde el cuarto puesto, pero sin poder deshacerse del control de los españoles. Finalmente, consiguieron el tercer puesto en la Medal Race final y lograron emular el bronce de Joan Cardona en la clase Finn.
El podio ha sido coronado con los australianos Mathew Belcher y Willian, que habían asegurado el oro en la clase 470 masculina de Tokio 2020 en la jornada previa a la disputa este miércoles de la Medal Race, estarán acompañados por los suecos Anton Dahlberg y Fredrik Bergstrom, plata, y por los españoles Jordi Xammar y Nicolás Rodríguez, bronce, recoge la Agencia EFE.
Es la segunda medalla olímpica para la vela en estos Juegos Olímpicos y la décima en total para la delegación española, tras las de Cardona y la plata de la palista Teresa Portela en K-1 200 del martes.
