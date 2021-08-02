madrid
El equipo de gimnasia estadounidense ha confirmado que Simone Biles participará este martes en la final olímpica de barra de equilibrios, tras haberse retirado de las otras cinco por problemas de salud mental. La Federación Estadounidense escribió que estaba "encantada de anunciar" que dos gimnastas de su país disputarían esa final, "Suni Lee y Simone Biles".
Biles abandonó el martes la final de por equipos tras hacer solo un ejercicio y jornada a jornada ha ido renunciando a disputar las demás. Sin embargo, finalmente competirá por estar en el podium de barra, aparato que cierra el programa femenino de gimnasia artística, este martes. La gimnasta ganó el bronce en las últimas olimpiadas de Río junto a las de oro en equipos, concurso completo, suelo y salto.
La gimnasta habló de la presión tanto del resto como de sí misma y en la pérdida de confianza para realizar algunos ejercicios en los cuales si no estabas concentrada plenamente puedes lesionarte. Biles escribió en sus redes sociales que "tenemos que proteger nuestra mente y nuestro cuerpo y no limitarnos a hacer lo que el mundo quiere que hagamos".
