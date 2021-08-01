Estás leyendo: Sacrifican a un caballo en los Juegos Olímpicos tras sufrir una grave lesión durante el concurso de hípica

El animal sufrió una rotura irreparable de los ligamentos en la mano derecha, justo por encima de la pezuña.

Robin Godel saltando con el caballo Jet Set en una de las competiciones de la hípica. Behrouz MEHRI / AFP

MADRID

La competición de hípica en los juegos olímpicos del concurso completo donde participa Suiza ha sufrido un contratiempo importante y es que el caballo Jet Set, que era montado por Robin Godel, ha tenido que ser sacrificado tras quedarse cojo de la mano delantera derecha durante el recorrido de campo de la competición, informaron los organizadores.

El equino, de 14 años, se quedó cojo al saltar el obstáculo 20 del recorrido en el trazado del circuito Bosque del Mar. Recibió atención veterinaria en la misma zona. Fue trasladado en una ambulancia para caballos a la Clínica de la instalación, donde las ecografías revelaron una rotura irreparable de los ligamentos en la mano derecha, justo por encima de la pezuña.

"Por razones humanitarias y con el acuerdo de los propietarios y el jinete suizo, se tomó la decisión de sacrificar el caballo", se apunta en un comunicado oficial, en el que se anuncia que, según el reglamento veterinario de la Federación Internacional, se han tomado muestras y se realizará una autopsia.

