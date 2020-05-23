Estás leyendo: La Liga de fútbol se reanudará el 8 de junio

La Liga de fútbol se reanudará el 8 de junio

Así lo ha anunciado el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.

Koke, capitán del Atlético de Madrid, al finalizar un partido. EFE
La Liga de Fútbol se reanudará el 8 de junio, cuando la mayoría de provincias españolas se encuentren en la última fase de la desescalada.

Así lo ha anunciado el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una comparecencia telemática desde el Palacio de la Moncloa, en la que ha asegurado que la vuelta de la competición de fútbol ha contado con el aval del Consejo Superior de Deportes y de los Ministerios de Sanidad y Cultura y Deporte.

"Luz verde para que a partir de la semana del 8 de junio se reanude la liga y las competiciones deportivas más importantes", ha dicho Sánchez, que ha señalado que "la pelota volverá a rodar" con garantías para los deportistas.

Sánchez ha avanzado que, si bien el fútbol tiene un seguimiento masivo, no será la única actividad deportiva que se reanude a partir del 8 de junio, una fecha en la que está previsto que la mayoría de provincias se encuentren en fase tres y en al que también se podrán abrir cines o museos.

