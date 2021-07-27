madridActualizado:
La española Maialen Chourraut consigue la medalla de plata en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio en la categoría K1 de piragüismo eslalon. La palista suma así su tercera medalla olímpica tras el bronce de Londres 2012 y el oro de Río de Janeiro 2016.
La guipuzcoana logró un crono de 106.63 en la final, pero finalmente la alemana Ricarda Funk se hizo con la medalla de oro, mientras que el bronce se lo ha llevado australiana Jessica Fox.
Chourraut no encontró la bajada 'semiperfecta' como en Río, pero supo rehacerse en la segunda mitad del recorrido y mejoró el crono hasta 106.63, sin penalización alguna, para situarse en la primera plaza provisional.
El fallo de la eslovaca Eliska Mintalova (108.36) le aseguró el podio y el irregular descenso de Jessica Fox, con cuatro segundos de penalización, le situó en el segundo puesto y en su tercer podio olímpico.
Es la tercera medalla de España en estos Juegos de Tokio, después de que este lunes David Valero se hiciera con el bronce en mountain bike tras una memorable remontada, y tras la plata de la taekwondista madrileña Adriana Cerezo.
