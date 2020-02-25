Estás leyendo: Vanessa Bryant presenta una demanda contra la compañía de helicópteros del accidente de Kobe y Gianna

NBA Vanessa Bryant presenta una demanda contra la compañía de helicópteros del accidente de Kobe y Gianna

Considera que la actuación del piloto de la aeronave, Ara Zobayan, fue "negligente" en los momentos previos al accidente.

Vanessa Bryant baja del escenario ayudada por la exestrella de la NBA Michael Jordan durante el acto homenaje a Kobe Bryant en el Staples Center./ ETIENNE LAURENT (EFE/EPA)
los ángeles

público

Vanessa Bryant, viuda de la exestrella de la NBA Kobe Bryant, ha procedido a demandar a la compañía de helicópteros bajo la que operaba el aparato en el perdieron la vida su marido, su hija Gianna y otras siete personas, debido a que el piloto "no utilizó la atención ordinaria al pilotar la nave", según han revelado medios de Los Ángeles. 

Entre los principales motivos que han llevado a  Vanessa Bryant a demandar a las compañías Island Express Helicopters e Island Express Holding Corp, está el papel que jugó el piloto de la aeronave, también víctima mortal del accidente. La demanda estima que la actuación de Ara Zobayan, a los mandos del aparato, fue "negligente".

En el momento en el que el helicóptero se estrellaba contra unas colinas en Los Ángeles pesaba sobre la ciudad una "densa niebla". Pese a la reducida visibilidad y a los avisos realizados por las autoridades aéreas desde tierra, el aparato volaba a unas 180 millas por hora momentos antes del accidente. Además, la posibilidad de que se diera un fallo mecánico en el motor quedó totalmente descartada

Por tanto, la familia Bryant ha considerado que la empresa Island Express Helicopters es "responsable indirecto" del accidente de la aeronave en la que falleció una de las hijas de Kobe y Vanessa Bryant, Gianna, además del exjugador de Los Ángeles Lakers.

El objetivo de esta demanda es que la Justicia estadounidense esclarezca las compensaciones económicas y las posibles condenas que que la compañía aérea pueda recibir por su implicación en el fatídico accidente. 

   

