Neymar, uno de los tres positivos de coronavirus en el PSG tras su estancia en Ibiza

MADRID
El Paris Saint-Germain ha confirmado este miércoles tres casos positivos de coronavirus en su plantilla, tras ser sometidos a test antes del inicio de la nueva temporada de la Ligue 1, siendo Neymar uno de ellos.
Según el diario L'Équipe, Neymar, Ángel Di María y Leandro Paredes son los tres casos positivos que, sin decir nombres, ha reportado el club parisino.
"Tres jugadores dieron positivo en la prueba Sars CoV2 y se someten al protocolo de salud apropiado. Todos los jugadores y el personal continuarán realizando pruebas los próximos días", anunció la entidad, que abrirá la Ligue 1 el jueves 10 en casa del Lens.
El brasileño Neymar y los argentinos Ángel Di María y Leandro Paredes son los tres jugadores del París Saint-Germain que han dado positivo por coronavirus, informó este miércoles el diario deportivo francés L'Equipe.
El diario añade que los tres habían pasado unos días de descanso en Ibiza tras la final de la Champions League, que su equipo perdió ante el Bayern de Munich. El PSG había anunciado este miércoles tres positivos en su plantilla pero sin desvelar la identidad de los afectados.
Los tres futbolistas han sido sometidos al protocolo sanitario apropiado, añade el club, lo que implica, según L'Equipe que realizarán una cuarentena de una semana. El resto de los jugadores y del equipo técnico seguirán sometidos a test en los próximos días, concluye el breve comunicado del PSG.
La liga francesa ya ha empezado, aunque el PSG no ha jugado todavía debido a las vacaciones tras su reciente participación en la final de la Liga de Campeones. Su primer partido será el próximo 10 de septiembre ante el Lens.
