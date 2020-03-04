lisboaActualizado:
La Fiscalía de Portugal registró hoy, entre otras 76 dependencias, la vivienda de Iker Casillas en Oporto, en el marco de la investigación Fuera de Juego sobre fraude fiscal y blanqueamiento de capitales, en la que también son investigadas sedes de varios equipos de la primera división portuguesa.
Según un comunicado emitido hoy por el Equipo de la Candidatura de Casillas a la presidencia de la Federación Española de Fútbol, el exguardameta "se ha puesto a disposición de las autoridades judiciales, colaborando con ellas en todo momento y aportando toda la documentación que le han solicitado.
Casillas, que en el momento del registro se encontraba en Madrid, ha manifestado que está "absolutamente tranquilo" en relación a las investigaciones y tiene "plena confianza" en la Justicia portuguesa.
Además, ha manifestado su deseo de que "la transparencia llegue a todos y cada uno de los rincones del fútbol". "Ese es uno de los principales motivos por los que he decidido presentarme a la presidencia de la Federación Española de Fútbol".
La investigación desarrollada hoy por todo el país luso ha sido realizada por alrededor de 200 inspectores tributarios y agentes de la Guardia Nacional Republicana (GNR).
Se investigan "negocios del fútbol profesional realizados a partir de 2015", que presuntamente habrán involucrado "acciones destinadas a evitar el pago de las prestaciones tributarias debidas al Estado portugués", según reza el comunicado del Ministerio Público, que ha decretado secreto judicial a la causa. EFE
