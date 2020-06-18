MADRID
Equipos y jugadores de la Premier League saltaron al campo con el lema Black Lives Matter en un gesto de apoyo a este movimiento. Al inicio de los partidos disputados este miércoles, jugadores, árbitros y técnicos pusieron una rodilla en tierra en el momento del pitido inicial, reproduciendo el gesto que se ha popularizado en el movimiento.
Pep Guardiola, técnico del Manchester City, dio su opinión sobre las protestas antirracistas surgidas tras la muerte de George Floyd al finalizar el partido de su equipo, que consiguió la victoria ante el Arsenal en el regreso de la Premier League tras el confinamiento.
"Todos los gestos son buenos y positivos. Tenemos que hacer muchas más cosas por los negros de las que hemos hecho hasta ahora. ¿Cómo pueden las personas pensar que son diferentes?", afirmaba el entrenador.
Además aseguraba que siente "vergüenza" por la manera en la que las personas de raza negra han sido tratados por los blancos desde hace siglos. "Deberíamos enviar mil millones de mensajes a las personas negras. Hace más de 400 años que se ha hecho lo que se ha hecho con esta gente adorable", declaraba al canal Sky Sports.
Pero no fue el único que opinó, ya que Raheem Sterling, jugador delantero del City muy comprometido en la lucha contra los prejuicios racistas, declaró que "es un paso enorme hacia delante que la Premier League autorice este tipo de homenajes".
