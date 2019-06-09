El tenista español Rafael Nadal ha conquistado este domingo su duodécimo título de Roland Garros tras derrotar al austríaco Dominic Thiem, por 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 y 6-1, y proclamarse así como el jugador que más veces ha repetido triunfo en un mismo Grand Slam.
Quince años después de su primera victoria sobre la tierra batida de París, Nadal necesitó de tres horas y un minuto para escribir una nueva página de su legendaria
Con este triunfo, el español supera a la australiana Margaret Court, que había ganado once veces el Abierto de Australia entre 1960 y 1973.
Recién cumplidos los 33 años, Nadal acumula 18 títulos de Grand Slam, dos menos que el suizo Roger Federer, el hombre que más ha logrado, y tres más que el serbio Novak Djokovic, tercero en la carrera de grandes.
