Valentino Rossi abandona la competición tras 26 años en activo

Comenzó su carrera en 1996 en la categoría de 125 c.c. y se despide en la categoría de Moto GP con un palmarés de 115 victorias y nueve títulos mundiales. 'Il dottore' ha sido un fenómeno único en el motociclismo.

Valentino Rossi sube al podio en el Gran Premio de Malaysia. EFE//FAZRY ISMAIL
Valentino Rossi en una imagen de archivo tras ganar el Gran Premio de Malaysia .- EFE.

El italiano Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1) abandonará la competición después de permanecer en activo durante 26 temporadas en el campeonato del mundo de motociclismo, una singladura que comenzó en 1996 en la categoría de 125 c.c. y finalizará este año en MotoGP.

A lo largo del camino Il dottore, un fenómeno único en las últimas décadas del motociclismo mundial, ha cosechado nada menos que 115 victorias y nueve títulos mundiales y con la única "mancha" en el camino de no haber sido capaz de conseguir su anhelado décimo campeonato del mundo.

Aún así, Valentino Rossi, que esta temporada tiene como mejor resultado un décimo en el Gran Premio de Italia que se disputó en Mugello, una situación que seguramente le ha abocado a decidirse por la retirada, cuenta en su palmarés deportivo con 89 victorias en MotoGP y 500, 14 en 250 c.c. y 12 en 125 c.c., con los que ha logrado sus nueve títulos mundiales, uno en 125 c.c. (1997), uno en 250 c.c. (1999), uno en 500 c.c. (2001) y seis en MotoGP (2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008 y 2009).

Además de sus 115 victorias, el palmarés de Valentino Rossi cuenta con nada menos que 235 podios, de los que 199 lo han sido en la "categoría reina" del motociclismo, ya sean los 500 c.c. como MotoGP, 21 en los 250 c.c. y 15 en los 125 c.c.

