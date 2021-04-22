Estás leyendo: El comisario Enrique García Castaño comparece en la 'comisión Kitchen'

Público
Público

El comisario Enrique García Castaño comparece en la 'comisión Kitchen' 

Enrique García Castaño, exjefe de la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo (UCAO) de la Policía actualmente investigado en el caso Villarejo / EFE
Enrique García Castaño, exjefe de la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo (UCAO) de la Policía / EFE.

Sigue el directo de la comparecencia aquí: 

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público