Poco más de dos semanas después desde el fin del estado de alarma, no hay ninguna comunidad en situación de riesgo extremo de transmisión de covid (más de 250 casos), aunque cinco territorios se encuentran en riesgo alto (entre 150 y 250): Andalucía (163,7), Aragón (187,7), Madrid (2020,2), Melilla (193) y Navarra (212,2). La tendencia sigue ligeramente a la baja y la vacunación sigue a buen ritmo, pero las autoridades llaman a no bajar la guardia.
Los españoles con bajos ingresos y los jóvenes, los más reacios a vacunarse
Los españoles que viven en hogares con bajos ingresos y la denominada Generación Z, jóvenes entre 16 y 23 años, son los colectivos más reacios a vacunarse, según un estudio de la consultora Ipsos realizado en 15 países, entre ellos España, para conocer la evolución de la opinión pública sobre la vacunación.
Según el estudio, de la población que en España aún no ha sido inmunizada contra la covid, el 17 por ciento declara que no se vacunaría. De ese porcentaje, el 25 por ciento corresponde a jóvenes que pertenecen a la Generación Z y el 21 por ciento a personas con una situación económica precaria.
Casi el 17,5% de la población de España ya está inmunizada contra la Covid-19
El 17,4% de la población residente en España, un total de 8.250.814 personas, ya han recibido la pauta completa de vacunación contra la Covid-19 y están inmunizadas frente a la infección y 16.953.205, el 35,7%, ha recibido al menos una dosis.
Moderna anuncia que su vacuna contra la covid-19 es segura y efectiva para los adolescentes
Ayer terminábamos nuestro directo con la noticia de que Moderna anunciaba que su vacuna contra la covid-19 es segura y efectiva para los adolescentes. Mientras, el ritmo de vacunación sigue a buen ritmo.
