Abanca acuerda la compra del 95% del portugués EuroBic

El banco gallego controlado por el venezolano Juan Carlos Escotet no ha revelado el precio de la adquisición, la quinta desde 2014 y la segunda que realiza en Portugal.

Sede del banco portugués EuroBic. REUTERS
MADRID/LISBOA

Actualizado:

Reuters

El banco español Abanca anunció el lunes que ha acordado comprar el 95% de las acciones del portugués EuroBic, en el que la multimillonaria angoleña Isabel dos Santos ha estado tratando de vender su participación del 42,5%.

La adquisición, la quinta de Abanca desde 2014 y la segunda que realiza en Portugal, está sujeta a la realización de una due dilligence, informó Abanca en un comunicado.

Abanca no reveló el precio de la transacción y no fue posible ponerse en contacto con EuroBic para obtener comentarios.

El presidente de Abanca, Juan Carlos Escotet, dijo la semana pasada que el banco español podría estar interesado en EuroBic, pero que sólo entraría en la entidad portuguesa si Abanca se aseguraba una participación de control de al menos el 75%.

A finales de diciembre, EuroBic gestionaba alrededor de 5.200 millones de euros en créditos y 6.150 millones de euros en depósitos, según los datos proporcionados por Abanca.

Con una tasa de morosidad del 6,4%, la entidad lusa emplea a 1.482 personas y cuenta con 184 sucursales.

De izquerda a derecha en la imagen, Juan Carlos Escotet Rodríguez, presidente de ABANCA, Fernando Teixeira dos Santos, presidente de EuroBic, y Francisco Botas, consejero delegado de ABANCA.

En Portugal, antigua metrópoli de Angola, dos Santos posee importantes participaciones en varias grandes empresas. El mes pasado, Eurobic dijo que dos Santos había decidido vender su participación.

Otra empresa en la que dos Santos tenía acciones, la empresa de ingeniería portuguesa Efacec, también anunció el mes pasado que dos Santos se desharía de su participación de control.

La decisión de salir de Efacec y EuroBic se produjo después de que cientos de miles de archivos, los llamados Luanda Leaks, fueran publicados por varios medios el mes pasado.

