Acciona abandona la puja por entrar a competir con Renfe en el AVE

La constructora de la familia Entrecanales centrará sus inversiones en energías renovables

Tren AVE de Renfe. E.P.

Acciona no competirá finalmente por entrar en el negocio de transporte de viajeros en tren AVE en competencia con Renfe, según confirmaron fuentes de la compañía. El grupo que preside José Manuel Entrecanales ha renunciado a entrar en este nuevo negocio tras realizar un análisis del mismo y sopesar alianzas con grandes grupos ferroviarios europeos, según adelanta el diario El Economista este jueves.

Acciona centrará a partir de ahora sus inversiones en sus negocios tradicionales, fundamentalmente en el de las energías renovables, según indican dichas fuentes.

Acciona renuncia a entrar en el AVE in extremis cuando apenas quedan quince días para que el próximo 31 de octubre concluya el plazo para que las empresas interesadas en entrar en la alta velocidad remitan a Adif sus solicitudes de capacidad.

Según el calendario establecido para el proceso de liberalización del tren, Adif prevé seleccionar a dos nuevos operadores el próximo mes de diciembre y firmar con ellos un acuerdo marco de acceso a la red en marzo del año que viene, con tiempo así de que se preparen para entrar en la misma cuando se abra el 14 de diciembre de 2020.

La compañía de construcción, energías renovables y servicios figuraba como uno de los principales candidatos a entrar en este negocio, que encaja con la apuesta del grupo por la sostenibilidad.

La decisión de Acciona tiene lugar en tanto el grupo abarca inversiones en el desarrollo de su negocio de renovables y después de que reforzara su apuesta por Nordex, fabricante de aerogeneradores del que es primer accionista.

El grupo acaba de inyectar 100 millones a esta empresa con sede en Alemania a través de una ampliación de capital y de lanzar una OPA sobrevenida al superar con la operación la cota del 30% del capital.

