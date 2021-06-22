Estás leyendo: Acciona Energía recibe órdenes suficientes de compra para ejecutar su salida a Bolsa el próximo 1 de julio

Acciona Energía recibe órdenes suficientes de compra para ejecutar su salida a Bolsa el próximo 1 de julio

La constructora espera captar en el mercado hasta 2.817 millones, con la colocación de un 28,75% de su negocio de renovables.

Parque eólico de Acciona. CEDIDA/Acciona

Acciona Energía ha recibido suficientes órdenes de compra de sus acciones para cubrir el volumen inicial de su salida a Bolsa, fijado en el 15% de su capital, además de un 15% adicional sobre estos títulos destinado a sobre adjudicaciones.

En un comunicado a la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados de Valores (CNMV), la filial de la constructora, que debutará el próximo 1 de julio en Bolsa, informa así de que las propuestas no vinculantes recibidas ya han superado el mínimo establecido para ejecutar su Oferta Pública de Venta (OPV).

La compañía presidida por José Manuel Entrecanales colocará en el mercado hasta 2.817 millones de euros, el 28,75% de su capital, toda vez que al 25% máximo se sumará un tope del 15% de las acciones emitidas para las entidades coordinadores, un instrumento conocido en la jerga financiera como green shoe.

El folleto de salida a Bolsa, recientemente aprobado por la CNMV, apunta al 30 de junio como la jornada en la que tendrá lugar la transacción con los inversores institucionales que participen en esta OPV, siendo la fecha de salida el próximo jueves 1 de julio, bajo las siglas ANE.

Acciona Energía contabilizó unos ingresos de 1.759,1 millones de euros durante el año pasado, mientras que el resultado neto alcanzó los 198,8 millones de euros, con una deuda, a marzo de 2021, de 2.287,9 millones de euros.

