Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Acerinox alcanza un preacuerdo con los sindicatos para su ERE en Cádiz

El grupo siderúrgico y los representantes de los trabajadores pactan también el nuevo convenio colectivo, que recoge un incremento salarial del 2% anual durante los próximos cuatro años.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Trabajadores de Acerinox manifestándose en Los Barrios. E.P.

Trabajadores de Acerinox manifestándose en Los Barrios. E.P.

La representación legal de los trabajadores de Acerinox y de la empresa han alcanzado un preacuerdo respecto a la negociación del nuevo convenio colectivo y del procedimiento de despido colectivo anunciado por la compañía y dirigido a 300 personas.

Los acuerdos incluyen un plan de prejubilaciones para trabajadores mayores de 58 años, así como un plan de bajas incentivadas para el resto de trabajadores cuyo puesto de trabajo está identificado como amortizable en la memoria del ERE.

Respecto al III Convenio Colectivo, con una vigencia de cuatro años, propone un incremento del 2% de la retribución salarial anual durante el periodo de vigencia y un conjunto de políticas sociales y de lucha contra el absentismo que ambas partes esperan que de estabilidad a la compañía durante los próximos años.

Estos preacuerdos, producto del proceso de negociación llevado a cabo por las partes implicadas desde el pasado 10 de octubre, tendrán que ser ratificados por la asamblea de trabajadores y por la dirección de la compañía para ser elevados a acuerdo definitivo antes del 31 de octubre.

Acerinox planteó en septiembre al comité de empresa un ajuste de 300 personas en su planta de Palmones en Los Barrios (Cádiz), defendiendo que se haría de la forma "menos traumática posible", mediante prejubilaciones, bajas incentivadas y amortización de puestos de trabajo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas