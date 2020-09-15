Las aerolíneas españolas prevén un invierno duro tras un verano desastroso

MADRIDActualizado:
Las aerolíneas españolas prevén un otoño e invierno duros incluso si se reactiva algo el tráfico después de que en verano el flujo de pasajeros se hundiese un 80% debido a la crisis del coronavirus, indicó el martes Javier Gándara, presidente de la Asociación de Líneas Aéreas de España (ALA).
Según Gándara, no hay mucha visibilidad para los próximos meses, aunque la capacidad en septiembre y octubre será probablemente un 40% de lo que fue el año pasado.
"El número actual de pasajeros es mucho menor que la capacidad y por lo tantos los aviones están volando más vacíos", indicó.
Teniendo en cuenta los índices de ocupación, se espera que el número de pasajeros en septiembre y octubre sea entre un 20% y 30% de la cifra del año anterior, añadió Gándara.
El tráfico de pasajeros durante el periodo de invierno no será muy superior al 30% del volumen del anterior ejercicio, avanzó.
Gándara estimó asimismo que los ingresos totales perdidos este año por el sector aéreo en España alcanzarán los 15.000 millones de euros (17.830 millones de dólares), teniendo en cuenta que los viajes de larga distancia -los más lucrativos- están sufriendo de forma más acusada el impacto de la crisis que los vuelos nacionales y regionales.
Gándara también refirió una probable pérdida de 113 millones de pasajeros en 2020.
Las restricciones de viaje y el temor al contagio de la COVID-19 han pesado enormemente en el sector del transporte aéreo español.
La economía española, que depende en gran medida del turismo, fue una de las más afectadas por la pandemia en Europa con una contracción del 18,5% en el segundo trimestre respecto al ejercicio anterior. En este contexto, el Gobierno espera para este año una contracción del PIB de más del 10%.
Gándara agregó que las aerolíneas necesitaban el apoyo del Ejecutivo, incluyendo liquidez para cumplir con sus obligaciones financieras, una extensión hasta la Semana Santa de 2021 de los planes de despido temporal y unas tasas aeroportuarias más bajas.
Añadió que un Brexit sin acuerdo perjudicaría aún más a las aerolíneas, ya que llevaría a un aumento de dichas tasas de 6 euros por cada pasajero procedente de Reino Unido.
