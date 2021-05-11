MadridActualizado:
La Comisión de Industria del Congreso ha aprobado este martes, sin el apoyo del PSOE pero con el respaldo de Unidas Podemos, una iniciativa para exigir al Gobierno de coalición la intervención temporal de Alcoa a través de la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) y de sus antiguas plantas en A Coruña y Avilés (Asturias) vendidas a Alu Ibérica.
La iniciativa, una proposición no de ley defendida por el BNG y finalmente pactada con el PP, ha sido aprobada con el respaldo también de Unidas Podemos, Esquerra Republicana, EH-Bildu y Foro Asturias. Ciudadanos ha votado en contra y el PSOE, Vox y el PNV se han abstenido.
El texto finalmente aprobado insta al Gobierno a "actuar con la máxima agilidad, diligencia y transparencia" en el proceso de negociación y diálogo entre Alcoa, la Administración Pública, la representación de las y los trabajadores y los potenciales compradores.
Asimismo, llama a fijar un calendario para la intervención pública temporal de Alcoa que permita el control por parte de la SEPI de la factoría y "garantice la posición adecuada para la negociación con potenciales interesados en desarrollar proyectos industriales solventes y estables que garanticen la continuidad de la actividad y de los puestos de trabajo en la planta de San Cibrao (Lugo)".
Finalmente, el Congreso reclama acordar la puesta en marcha de una intervención pública temporal de Alu Ibérica y Avilés para incorporarlas a la SEPI, teniendo en cuenta la intervención judicial decretada, para el desarrollo de un plan industrial que permita la plena actividad productiva y la ocupación de los cuadros de personal de estas dos plantas.
