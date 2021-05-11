Estás leyendo: El Congreso exige la intervención temporal de Alcoa y las plantas vendidas a Alu Ibérica

Público
Público

Alcoa El Congreso exige la intervención temporal de Alcoa y las plantas vendidas a Alu Ibérica

El texto aprobado insta al Gobierno a "actuar con la máxima agilidad, diligencia y transparencia" en el proceso de negociación entre Alcoa, la Administración Pública, la representación de los trabajadores y los potenciales compradores.

Marcha de los trabajadores de Alcoa hasta el Ministerio de Industria, en un manifestación en la que han pedido una solución de futuro para las plantas de Avilés (Asturias) y A Coruña. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni
Marcha de los trabajadores de Alcoa hasta el Ministerio de Industria, en un manifestación en la que han pedido una solución de futuro para las plantas de Avilés (Asturias) y A Coruña. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni.

Madrid

Actualizado:

La Comisión de Industria del Congreso ha aprobado este martes, sin el apoyo del PSOE pero con el respaldo de Unidas Podemos, una iniciativa para exigir al Gobierno de coalición la intervención temporal de Alcoa a través de la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) y de sus antiguas plantas en A Coruña y Avilés (Asturias) vendidas a Alu Ibérica.

La iniciativa, una proposición no de ley defendida por el BNG y finalmente pactada con el PP, ha sido aprobada con el respaldo también de Unidas Podemos, Esquerra Republicana, EH-Bildu y Foro Asturias. Ciudadanos ha votado en contra y el PSOE, Vox y el PNV se han abstenido.

El texto finalmente aprobado insta al Gobierno a "actuar con la máxima agilidad, diligencia y transparencia" en el proceso de negociación y diálogo entre Alcoa, la Administración Pública, la representación de las y los trabajadores y los potenciales compradores.

Asimismo, llama a fijar un calendario para la intervención pública temporal de Alcoa que permita el control por parte de la SEPI de la factoría y "garantice la posición adecuada para la negociación con potenciales interesados en desarrollar proyectos industriales solventes y estables que garanticen la continuidad de la actividad y de los puestos de trabajo en la planta de San Cibrao (Lugo)".

Finalmente, el Congreso reclama acordar la puesta en marcha de una intervención pública temporal de Alu Ibérica y Avilés para incorporarlas a la SEPI, teniendo en cuenta la intervención judicial decretada, para el desarrollo de un plan industrial que permita la plena actividad productiva y la ocupación de los cuadros de personal de estas dos plantas.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público