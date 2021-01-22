madrid
Alcoa subraya su "compromiso con el diálogo" y "disposición a negociar de buena fe" tras ratificar los trabajadores el acuerdo alcanzado entre comité y dirección para suspender la huelga, condición para retomar la operación de venta a la sociedad estatal de participaciones industriales (SEPI).
Los trabajadores de Alcoa en Cervo (Lugo) han respaldado con un 87% de los votos el acuerdo entre comité y dirección para suspender la huelga.
A través de un comunicado, la multinacional del aluminio reivindica haber mantenido dicha "disposición a negociar de buena fe" en "todo momento". Precisamente la "mala fe" fue el motivo por el que la justicia tumbó el despido colectivo que pretendía aplicar en la planta para más de 500 trabajadores.
Después de avalar la plantilla el acuerdo en referéndum, el comité se lo ha entregado a Alcoa firmado y la dirección ha hecho lo propio con un documento que "permite explorar la venta de la planta de aluminio y suspende la huelga", señala la compañía. Estará en vigor hasta el 30 de abril de este año.
"Con la firma de este acuerdo, Alcoa se compromete a trabajar con el comité de empresa, el Gobierno y la Xunta para encontrar la mejor solución posible para ambas partes", apunta.
Los puntos principales del acuerdo son la suspensión de la huelga actual y la paz social durante el periodo de vigencia del acuerdo y la negociación para la venta de la planta de aluminio de San Cibrao a la SEPI.
Ahora, en el plazo máximo de dos semanas, Alcoa enviará a la SEPI una propuesta de condiciones (termsheet) para dicha la venta, lo que supondrá el inicio del proceso de la negociación.
Además, Alcoa informará sobre la evolución de las negociaciones una vez al mes a una mesa informativa multilateral integrada por los representantes de los trabajadores, el Ministerio de Industria y la Xunta de Galicia.
