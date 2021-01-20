Estás leyendo: Los trabajadores de Alcoa votan en referéndum el acuerdo para suspender la huelga

Los trabajadores de Alcoa votan en referéndum el acuerdo para suspender la huelga

Los empleados podrían decidir suspender la huelga e iniciar de nuevo la negociación para la venta de la factoría de Cervo (Lugo) a la sociedad estatal de participaciones industriales (SEPI).

Alcoa manifestación
Manifestación de Alcoa para urgir soluciones a la Xunta y Gobierno central por los despidos de la fábrica. Carlos Castro / Europa Press / archivo

santiago de compostela

Actualizado:

europa press

Los trabajadores de Alcoa han empezado este martes a votar en referéndum el acuerdo alcanzado con la dirección de la empresa para suspender la huelga e iniciar de nuevo la negociación para la venta de la factoría de Cervo (Lugo) a la sociedad estatal de participaciones industriales (SEPI).

La primera tanda de esta votación se llevó a cabo este martes entre las 22:00 y las 00:00 horas, para que expresen su opinión acerca del acuerdo la parte de la plantilla del turno B de la multinacional.

Este miércoles continúa el desarrollo del referéndum, con la votación de los turnos A, C y E, entre las 12:00 y las 16:00 horas y entre las 22:00 y las 00:00 horas. Por último, votarán el viernes, para decir sí o no al acuerdo, de 10:00 a 12:00 horas, los trabajadores del turno D y JN de la fábrica de San Cibrao.

Después del llamamiento realizado este lunes por la ministra de Industria, este martes ha sido el vicepresidente económico de la Xunta, Francisco Conde, el que ha pedido a Alcoa "un compromiso" y "una voluntad real" para "poder llegar a acuerdo" de venta de la planta de aluminio de San Cibrao, así como para "dar una solución a todas las partes".

