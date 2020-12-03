A coruña
El juicio por la demanda que presentó el comité de empresa de Alcoa en San Cibrao (Lugo) frente al despido colectivo planteado por la multinacional del aluminio y que afectaría a 524 trabajadores ha comenzado en el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia tras fracasar el trámite de conciliación previo.
Se trata de la segunda vista oral celebrada en alto tribunal gallego en relación con la situación de la planta de Alcoa San Cibrao, dado que previamente se celebró otra evaluar las medidas cautelares solicitadas por los sindicatos.
Esa vista finalizó con una resolución que prohíbe a la multinacional apagar las cubas de electrolisis de la fábrica de aluminio primario, una decisión por la que la empresa ha presentado un recurso que ha sido admitido a trámite por el Tribunal Superior.
Con independencia del resultado de este juicio, el comité de empresa considera que el Gobierno debería aclarar cuándo va a dar por agotada la vía judicial para tomar decisiones políticas.
Este jueves por la mañana, momentos antes de la conciliación, el presidente del comité de empresa de Alcoa San Cibrao (Lugo), José Antonio Zan, indicó que esperaba que el Gobierno hiciera "una última oferta" que, si la empresa rechaza, esta "remarcará" dentro de la sede judicial "su mala fe".
